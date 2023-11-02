The New York Islanders, Bo Horvat included, will face the Washington Capitals on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Horvat against the Capitals, we have plenty of info to help.

Bo Horvat vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Horvat has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 19:42 on the ice per game.

Horvat has scored a goal in three of eight games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Horvat has a point in four of eight games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Horvat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of eight games played.

The implied probability that Horvat hits the over on his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Horvat Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 26 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 8 Games 5 7 Points 2 4 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

