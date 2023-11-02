Will Brendan Smith Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 2?
When the New Jersey Devils play the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brendan Smith score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith is yet to score through eight games this season.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are allowing 37 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
