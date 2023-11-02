Will Brett Kulak Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 2?
Can we count on Brett Kulak scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers face off with the Dallas Stars at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Kulak stats and insights
- Kulak has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Kulak has no points on the power play.
- Kulak averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
