Will Brock Nelson find the back of the net when the New York Islanders square off against the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Nelson stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Nelson has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Nelson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 26 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

