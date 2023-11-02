The New York Islanders, with Brock Nelson, are in action Thursday versus the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nelson's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brock Nelson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Nelson has averaged 17:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Nelson has a goal in two of the eight games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

In two of eight games this year, Nelson has registered a point (multiple points both times).

Nelson has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Nelson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 8 Games 4 4 Points 1 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

