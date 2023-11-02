When the New York Islanders take on the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Cal Clutterbuck light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Clutterbuck stats and insights

Clutterbuck has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Clutterbuck has no points on the power play.

Clutterbuck averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.