The Toronto Maple Leafs, Calle Jarnkrok included, will play the Boston Bruins on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Jarnkrok available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Jarnkrok has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 15:12 on the ice per game.

Jarnkrok has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Jarnkrok has recorded a point in a game twice this year in nine games played, including multiple points once.

In two of nine contests this season, Jarnkrok has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Jarnkrok's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Jarnkrok having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 14 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +15 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 9 Games 4 3 Points 1 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

