For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Casey Cizikas a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700

Cizikas stats and insights

Cizikas has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.

Cizikas has zero points on the power play.

Cizikas averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are allowing 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

