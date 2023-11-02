On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Cody Ceci going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Ceci stats and insights

Ceci is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

Ceci has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

