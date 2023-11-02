Will Cody Ceci Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 2?
On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Cody Ceci going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Ceci stats and insights
- Ceci is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- Ceci has no points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
