On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Connor Brown going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

Brown is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Brown has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

