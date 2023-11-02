Will Connor McDavid Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 2?
On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Connor McDavid going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McDavid stats and insights
- McDavid has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- On the power play, McDavid has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- McDavid's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.