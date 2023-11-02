On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Connor McDavid going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

McDavid has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

On the power play, McDavid has accumulated one goal and four assists.

McDavid's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

