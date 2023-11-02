Connor McDavid will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars meet at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Prop bets for McDavid are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Connor McDavid vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -143)

1.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid's plus-minus this season, in 15:44 per game on the ice, is -1.

McDavid has a goal in two of six games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

McDavid has recorded a point in all six games he's played this year, with multiple points in three of them.

McDavid has an assist in all six games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that McDavid hits the over on his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

McDavid has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McDavid Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 6 Games 3 9 Points 4 2 Goals 2 7 Assists 2

