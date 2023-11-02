For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Curtis Lazar a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lazar stats and insights

Lazar is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (three shots).

Lazar has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 37 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

