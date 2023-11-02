Should you wager on Darnell Nurse to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Nurse scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
  • Nurse has zero points on the power play.
  • Nurse's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

