Should you wager on Darnell Nurse to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Nurse scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Nurse has zero points on the power play.

Nurse's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

