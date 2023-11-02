Darnell Nurse will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at Rogers Place, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nurse's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Darnell Nurse vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Nurse Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Nurse has averaged 22:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In one of eight games this year, Nurse has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

He has two games with a point this season, but in eight contests Nurse has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

In one of eight games this year, Nurse has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Nurse hits the over on his points prop total is 37.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Nurse going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nurse Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 8 Games 3 2 Points 1 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

