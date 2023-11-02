For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is David Kampf a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kampf stats and insights

  • Kampf is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
  • Kampf has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 14 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.