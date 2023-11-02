For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Dawson Mercer a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Mercer stats and insights

Mercer is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (one shot).

Mercer has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 37 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

