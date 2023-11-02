The New Jersey Devils, including Dawson Mercer, take the ice Thursday against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Mercer against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.

Dawson Mercer vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer has averaged 16:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Mercer has yet to score a goal this year through eight games played.

Mercer has yet to record a point this season through eight games.

Mercer has yet to post an assist through eight games this season.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Mercer hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Mercer going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Mercer Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 8 Games 3 0 Points 0 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

