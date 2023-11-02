The New Jersey Devils, with Dougie Hamilton, are in action Thursday versus the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Hamilton against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hamilton Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Hamilton has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 21:44 on the ice per game.

Hamilton has a goal in three games this season through eight games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In five of eight games this year, Hamilton has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hamilton has an assist in three of eight games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Hamilton goes over his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Hamilton going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hamilton Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 37 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 8 Games 3 6 Points 1 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

