For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Erik Haula a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

In four of seven games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Haula's shooting percentage is 26.3%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are allowing 37 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

