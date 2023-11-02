Erik Haula will be among those on the ice Thursday when his New Jersey Devils meet the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. If you're considering a bet on Haula against the Wild, we have lots of info to help.

Erik Haula vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Haula Season Stats Insights

Haula's plus-minus this season, in 12:55 per game on the ice, is +2.

In four of seven games this year, Haula has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Haula has a point in four of seven games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In one of seven games this season, Haula has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Haula has an implied probability of 42.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Haula has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Haula Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 37 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 7 Games 3 6 Points 1 5 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

