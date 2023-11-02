The Edmonton Oilers, Evan Bouchard among them, face the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. Looking to wager on Bouchard's props? Here is some information to help you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

Bouchard's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:45 per game on the ice, is -7.

In three of eight games this year, Bouchard has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bouchard has registered a point in a game six times this season over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Bouchard has an assist in four of eight games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability of Bouchard going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 8 Games 3 9 Points 3 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

