When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Evander Kane light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

Kane has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Kane averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

