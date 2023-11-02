Evander Kane will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Edmonton Oilers face the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place. Prop bets for Kane in that upcoming Oilers-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evander Kane vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Kane has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 18:24 on the ice per game.

In two of eight games this season, Kane has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Kane has registered a point in a game three times this year over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kane has an assist in three of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kane's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Kane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Kane Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 8 Games 2 6 Points 1 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

