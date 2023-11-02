Fabian Zetterlund and the San Jose Sharks will play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Zetterlund against the Canucks, we have plenty of info to help.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

Zetterlund's plus-minus this season, in 14:18 per game on the ice, is -4.

Zetterlund has twice scored a goal in a game this year in nine games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Zetterlund has tallied point in two of nine games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In one of nine games this year, Zetterlund has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Zetterlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Zetterlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 9 Games 3 3 Points 2 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

