For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Givani Smith a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
  • Smith has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

