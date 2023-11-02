Will Givani Smith Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 2?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Givani Smith a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
