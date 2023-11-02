Will Jack Hughes find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Hughes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are giving up 37 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

