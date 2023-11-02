Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils will meet the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to wager on Hughes' props? Here is some information to help you.

Jack Hughes vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 21:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In three of eight games this year Hughes has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Hughes has a point in seven of eight games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In five of eight games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Hughes hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 63.6% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 37 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 8 Games 3 18 Points 0 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

