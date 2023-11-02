Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 2?
The New York Islanders' upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pageau stats and insights
- Pageau is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.
- Pageau has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 26 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.