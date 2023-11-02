The New York Islanders, Jean-Gabriel Pageau among them, face the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. If you're considering a wager on Pageau against the Capitals, we have lots of info to help.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

Pageau's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:42 per game on the ice, is -5.

Pageau has yet to score a goal through eight games this season.

Pageau has recorded at least one point once this season, and had multiple points in that game (through eight games played).

Pageau has an assist in one of eight games this year, and had multiple assists in that game.

Pageau's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 29.4% chance of Pageau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pageau Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 8 Games 3 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

