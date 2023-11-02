Will Jesper Bratt Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 2?
Will Jesper Bratt score a goal when the New Jersey Devils take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bratt stats and insights
- Bratt has scored in four of eight games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has scored two goals against the Wild this season in one game (five shots).
- Bratt has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.
- He has a 30.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 37 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
