The New Jersey Devils, with Jesper Bratt, take the ice Thursday against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Bratt's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jesper Bratt vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Bratt has scored a goal in a game four times this season over eight games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bratt has a point in seven games this year (out of eight), including multiple points four times.

Bratt has posted an assist in a game six times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

Bratt's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bratt has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bratt Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 37 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 8 Games 3 14 Points 4 6 Goals 2 8 Assists 2

