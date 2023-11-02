The Toronto Maple Leafs, John Klingberg included, will meet the Boston Bruins on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Klingberg available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

John Klingberg vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Klingberg Season Stats Insights

Klingberg has averaged 20:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Klingberg has yet to score a goal this year through nine games played.

Klingberg has a point in four of nine games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Klingberg has posted an assist in a game four times this year in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Klingberg hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Klingberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Klingberg Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 14 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+15) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 9 Games 3 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

