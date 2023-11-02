Can we expect John Marino lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils clash with the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will John Marino score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Marino stats and insights

Marino is yet to score through eight games this season.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Marino has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are allowing 37 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

