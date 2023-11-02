In the upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on John Tavares to score a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tavares stats and insights

In five of nine games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 13.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 14 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.