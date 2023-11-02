John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Boston Bruins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at TD Garden. Thinking about a wager on Tavares in the Maple Leafs-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

John Tavares vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:35 per game on the ice, is +2.

Tavares has a goal in five of nine contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Tavares has a point in eight of nine games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Tavares has an assist in four of nine games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Tavares' implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 14 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+15) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 9 Games 4 12 Points 1 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

