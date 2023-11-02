On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Jonas Siegenthaler going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Siegenthaler stats and insights

  • Siegenthaler is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.
  • Siegenthaler has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 37 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

