Will Kevin Labanc Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 2?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks match up against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Kevin Labanc going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Labanc stats and insights
- Labanc is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
- Labanc has no points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
