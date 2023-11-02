For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kyle Palmieri a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

  • In three of eight games this season, Palmieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Palmieri's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

