Kyle Palmieri will be in action when the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Looking to bet on Palmieri's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

Palmieri's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:02 per game on the ice, is +1.

Palmieri has a goal in three of eight contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In six of eight games this season, Palmieri has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of eight games this season, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Palmieri goes over his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 26 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 8 Games 3 7 Points 0 3 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.