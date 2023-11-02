Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Prop bets for Draisaitl are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Draisaitl has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 22:25 on the ice per game.

In three of eight games this season, Draisaitl has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Draisaitl has a point in six of eight games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In five of eight games this season, Draisaitl has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Draisaitl's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Draisaitl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 64.5%.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 8 Games 3 13 Points 3 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

