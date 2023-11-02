In the upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Luke Hughes to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Hughes scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Hughes' shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

