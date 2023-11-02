Luke Hughes will be among those in action Thursday when his New Jersey Devils play the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to bet on Hughes' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Luke Hughes vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 19:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Hughes has scored a goal in one of eight games this year.

In four of eight games this season, Hughes has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Hughes has had an assist in a game three times this season over eight games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Hughes has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 37 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 8 Games 1 6 Points 2 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

