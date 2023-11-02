For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Marc-Edouard Vlasic a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

