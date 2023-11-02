The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Mario Ferraro find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Ferraro stats and insights

  • Ferraro is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • Ferraro has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

