On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Mathew Barzal going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Barzal scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.

Barzal has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has a 3.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are conceding 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

