The New York Islanders, Mathew Barzal included, will play the Washington Capitals on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Barzal? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mathew Barzal vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal has averaged 17:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Barzal has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.

In six of eight games this season, Barzal has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Barzal has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of eight games played.

The implied probability that Barzal goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Barzal has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barzal Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 8 Games 4 6 Points 0 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.