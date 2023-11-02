Will Matt Martin Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 2?
When the New York Islanders square off against the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Matt Martin score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Matt Martin score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Martin stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Martin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Martin has no points on the power play.
- Martin averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
