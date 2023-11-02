When the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Matthew Knies light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Knies stats and insights

In one of nine games so far this season, Knies has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Knies averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 14 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

