On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Mattias Ekholm going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekholm stats and insights

Ekholm is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Ekholm has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

